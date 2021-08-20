Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,323 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Shares of CCL opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

