Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,234 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.22.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

