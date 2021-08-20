Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 701 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.63.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

