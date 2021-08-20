Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Shares of HBIO opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $339.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.