Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,896 Shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF comprises about 0.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 162.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.57.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.