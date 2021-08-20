Haywood Securities Lowers Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Price Target to C$6.50

Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) had its price objective reduced by Haywood Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Mobile and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of LEAF opened at C$3.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$248.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00. Leaf Mobile has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

