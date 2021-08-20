Head to Head Analysis: Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) & Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bioventus and Anika Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $321.16 million 2.73 $16.41 million $7.56 2.04 Anika Therapeutics $130.46 million 4.58 -$23.98 million $0.71 58.34

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Anika Therapeutics. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anika Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus N/A N/A N/A Anika Therapeutics -9.28% -0.93% -0.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bioventus and Anika Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75 Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bioventus presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.38%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.44%. Given Bioventus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Summary

Bioventus beats Anika Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy. It also offers bone graft substitutes comprising allograft-derived bone graft with growth factors, demineralized bone matrix, cancellous bone in different preparations, bioactive synthetics, collagen ceramic matrix, and bone marrow isolation systems. In addition, the company provides Exogen systems for the non-invasive treatment of established nonunion fractures and certain fresh fractures. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

