Head-To-Head Analysis: Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) & U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of U.S. Silica shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of U.S. Silica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Largo Resources and U.S. Silica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 U.S. Silica 2 1 2 0 2.00

Largo Resources presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.94%. U.S. Silica has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.16%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than U.S. Silica.

Profitability

This table compares Largo Resources and U.S. Silica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66% U.S. Silica -0.43% -9.93% -2.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Largo Resources and U.S. Silica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million 6.79 $6.76 million $0.11 116.09 U.S. Silica $845.89 million 0.73 -$114.09 million $0.91 9.02

Largo Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Silica. U.S. Silica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Largo Resources beats U.S. Silica on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells. The Industrial and Specialty products segment consists of products and materials used in various industries including, container glass, fiberglass, specialty glass, flat glass, building products, fillers and extenders, foundry products, chemicals, recreation products and filtration products. The company was founded on November 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

