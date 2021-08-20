Head to Head Comparison: Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) vs. DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE)

DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DynTek and Digital Media Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 1.49 -$8.70 million N/A N/A

DynTek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital Media Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares DynTek and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DynTek N/A N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions 0.44% -20.49% 6.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DynTek and Digital Media Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Media Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00

Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.97%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than DynTek.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of DynTek shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats DynTek on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

