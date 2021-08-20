Head-To-Head Comparison: SM Energy (NYSE:SM) versus Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get SM Energy alerts:

This table compares SM Energy and Centennial Resource Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $1.13 billion 1.65 -$764.61 million ($0.23) -66.52 Centennial Resource Development $580.46 million 1.97 -$682.84 million ($0.84) -4.87

Centennial Resource Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SM Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy -45.85% -0.40% -0.15% Centennial Resource Development -27.68% -3.79% -2.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SM Energy and Centennial Resource Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 4 4 0 2.33 Centennial Resource Development 3 5 3 0 2.00

SM Energy presently has a consensus price target of $20.63, indicating a potential upside of 34.80%. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus price target of $5.53, indicating a potential upside of 35.24%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than SM Energy.

Risk and Volatility

SM Energy has a beta of 6.14, meaning that its stock price is 514% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.56, meaning that its stock price is 556% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SM Energy beats Centennial Resource Development on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.