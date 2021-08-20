Head-To-Head Contrast: Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Heritage Commerce pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Preferred Bank pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Preferred Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Preferred Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 27.65% 7.42% 0.89% Preferred Bank 37.52% 15.17% 1.52%

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heritage Commerce and Preferred Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 1 2 0 2.67 Preferred Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67

Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential downside of 10.58%. Preferred Bank has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.63%. Given Preferred Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than Heritage Commerce.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Preferred Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $160.39 million 4.27 $35.30 million $0.63 18.05 Preferred Bank $220.32 million 4.14 $69.47 million $4.65 13.04

Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Heritage Commerce on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination. The company was founded by Li Yu on December 23, 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

