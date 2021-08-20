Head to Head Contrast: Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) versus FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE)

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Oncorus alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oncorus and FSD Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncorus 0 0 4 0 3.00 FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oncorus presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 235.37%. Given Oncorus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oncorus is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Oncorus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oncorus and FSD Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncorus N/A -55.04% -28.55% FSD Pharma N/A -77.06% -65.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oncorus and FSD Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncorus N/A N/A -$48.30 million ($9.35) -1.05 FSD Pharma $190,000.00 282.25 -$31.80 million ($2.20) -0.68

FSD Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Oncorus. Oncorus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FSD Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oncorus beats FSD Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers. It is also developing ONCR-GBM, a preclinical stage oHSV program for treating brain cancer through intratumoral injection; and synthetic viral immunotherapies based on Coxsackievirus A21 and Seneca Valley Virus. Oncorus, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ONCR-177 combined with Merck's cancer immunotherapy KEYTRUDA in its Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders. It has license agreements with Epitech Group SpA.; and with Innovet Italia S.R.L. to develop veterinary drugs for the treatment of gastro-intestinal diseases in dogs and cats. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.