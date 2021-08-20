Head to Head Contrast: Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) vs. BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BeyondSpring and Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring N/A -117.00% -82.43% Oramed Pharmaceuticals -680.53% -40.91% -32.28%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BeyondSpring and Oramed Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

BeyondSpring presently has a consensus price target of $54.33, indicating a potential upside of 175.38%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.19%. Given BeyondSpring’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BeyondSpring is more favorable than Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

BeyondSpring has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BeyondSpring and Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring $180,000.00 4,286.45 -$60.97 million ($2.03) -9.72 Oramed Pharmaceuticals $2.71 million 171.21 -$11.51 million ($0.56) -25.48

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than BeyondSpring. Oramed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeyondSpring, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals beats BeyondSpring on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc. engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes. It is also developing ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; and a weight loss treatment in the form of an oral leptin capsule. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

