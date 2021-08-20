Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 223.62% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
Shares of Heat Biologics stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65. Heat Biologics has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $17.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Heat Biologics
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.