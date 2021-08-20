Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 223.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Shares of Heat Biologics stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65. Heat Biologics has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 1,198.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Heat Biologics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.