HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €76.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.70 ($98.47).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €72.40 ($85.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

