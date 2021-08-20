Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Shares Up 16.4%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1) shares shot up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22). 48,738,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 13,557,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.60 ($0.19).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Helium One Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Helium One Global alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.33. The firm has a market cap of £104.63 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.