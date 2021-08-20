Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €110.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.07 ($117.73).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €82.60 ($97.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.05. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

