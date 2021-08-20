Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 68.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.93. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

