Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Down 16.9% in July

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on HGBL shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $145,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 84,581 shares of company stock worth $152,179 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at $2,600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 837.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 222,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 85,555 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

HGBL remained flat at $$1.78 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,445. Heritage Global has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

