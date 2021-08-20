Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Bought by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 1,183.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858,261 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Heritage Insurance worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202,118 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 749,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 196,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 19.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 317,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 51,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.67 million, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

