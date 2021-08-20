High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) PT Raised to C$15.50

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

