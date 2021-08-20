High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) PT Raised to C$15.50

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.
High Liner Foods stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78.
High Liner Foods Company Profile
