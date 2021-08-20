HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $204,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $213,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.