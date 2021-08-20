HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

NYSE:PII opened at $123.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.36. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

