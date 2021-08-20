HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,167,000 after purchasing an additional 96,487 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 153.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,439 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $322.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.63. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

