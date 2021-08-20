HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 29.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 539.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McKesson by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in McKesson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in McKesson by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $199.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.15. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at $223,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

