HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $423,817.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,849 shares of company stock worth $21,789,407. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $153.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

