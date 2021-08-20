HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 188 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FVRR. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 215.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

FVRR opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Fiverr International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.31.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

