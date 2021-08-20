HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTAI opened at $24.45 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $67.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.51.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTAI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

