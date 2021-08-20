Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

NYSE:HGV opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dendur Capital LP lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 523,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 170,752 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $23,077,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 104,708.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

