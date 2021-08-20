Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.75 million-$427.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.27 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX remained flat at $$12.04 during midday trading on Friday. 2,830,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.88. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

