HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has C$26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$17.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$541.36 million and a PE ratio of -27.54. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$13.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.76.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.289664 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is presently -24.43%.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

