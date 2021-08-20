Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on HMLP shares. Barclays lowered Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, raised their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,581. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $147.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.