Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Up 20.7% in July

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 426,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 493,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.91.

HOLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

