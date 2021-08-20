Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $12.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.97 million and a P/E ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

