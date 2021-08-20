Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 41.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 62,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $227.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

