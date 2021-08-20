Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HWM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,819. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

