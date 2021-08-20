H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT Raised to C$18.25 at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

HRUFF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of HRUFF opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.