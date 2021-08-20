HSBC Lowers Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TME. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.65.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,244,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 787,836 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,343,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 130,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 102,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

