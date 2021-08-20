HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC on the NYSE have underperformed the industry so far this year. In second-quarter 2021, it reported a decline in revenues and higher costs. Its initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials. However, these efforts might lead to a rise in costs, which will hurt profits. The pandemic-induced crisis, low interest rates and weak loan demand will hamper revenue growth. Yet, the company’s strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to aid profits. The announcement of exiting from the U.S. and French retail banking operations will help in focusing on Asia. Likewise, the deal to buy AXA Singapore insurance assets will help in expanding wealth business in Asia.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HSBC. DBS Vickers upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 9th. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60. HSBC has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 217.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

