Human Investing LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 212,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,725,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 20.4% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.61. 3,238,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $411.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $399.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

