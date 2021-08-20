Human Investing LLC Grows Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCII traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.10. 433,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,714. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

