Human Investing LLC Sells 301 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Human Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,017. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,291,461 shares of company stock worth $315,289,229. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.