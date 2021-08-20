Huntington National Bank Buys 19,309 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

UBSI stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. Equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

