Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,461,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $246.50 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

