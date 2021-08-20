Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in KeyCorp by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 223,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 86,604 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEY opened at $19.74 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

