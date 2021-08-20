Huntington National Bank Invests $919,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,245,000 after purchasing an additional 741,396 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 300.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 227,145 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 404.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 149,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 119,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,858,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,302,000 after acquiring an additional 85,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $59.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.