Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 537.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 271.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $145.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $95.55 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.22.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

