Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $6.18

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.34. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 68,260 shares.
Several brokerages have commented on HUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.