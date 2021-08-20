Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $6.18

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.34. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 68,260 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on HUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,671,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,998,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,604,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,752,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

