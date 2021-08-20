I/O Coin Reaches Market Cap of $2.21 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $965.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.67 or 0.00473885 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003528 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $630.24 or 0.01300373 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,056,843 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

