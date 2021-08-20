IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.31

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 26769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.84.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.83.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. IAMGOLD’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $30,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

